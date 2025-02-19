D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

