ADT (ADT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.50. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

