Gannett (GCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Gannett to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $635.09 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.53. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

