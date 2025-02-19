Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GHI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 239.10%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

