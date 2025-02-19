Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $908.32 million for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.56-3.72 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

