iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

