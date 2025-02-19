Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

