D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.76 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

