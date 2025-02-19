iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

