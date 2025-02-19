D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in CVS Health by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CVS Health by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

