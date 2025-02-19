D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average is $252.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

