State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 444 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA
In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $393.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.49 and a 200 day moving average of $413.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.80 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Comfort Systems USA Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
