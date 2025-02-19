State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,662 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

