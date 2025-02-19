Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,149 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

