Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Declines By 7.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,676,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,990,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,595.0 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
KNCAF stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.42.
About Konica Minolta
