Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $41,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJK opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

