Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

