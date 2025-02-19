Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 42,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 274,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Dunxin Financial Trading Down 16.1 %

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

