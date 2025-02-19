Insider Buying: Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider John Pollaers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.92 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,170.00 ($63,165.61).

Amotiv Stock Performance

Get Amotiv alerts:

Amotiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Amotiv’s payout ratio is currently 57.75%.

About Amotiv

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.