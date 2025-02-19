Insider Buying: Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider John Pollaers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.92 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,170.00 ($63,165.61).
Amotiv Stock Performance
Amotiv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Amotiv’s payout ratio is currently 57.75%.
About Amotiv
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amotiv
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.