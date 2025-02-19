CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 64,538,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 43,970,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396,577 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

