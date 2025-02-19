Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

