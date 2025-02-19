RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $143,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,695.68. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,606 shares of company stock valued at $706,956 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

