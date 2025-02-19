Atlanta Braves (BATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of ($0.78) per share and revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.2 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 45,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

