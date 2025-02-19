Sinclair (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $990.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

