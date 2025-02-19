Sinclair (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market cap of $990.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55.
Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -30.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
See Also
