Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,096 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of RadNet worth $100,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,922,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in RadNet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in RadNet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.87 and a beta of 1.79.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

