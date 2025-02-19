Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2,412.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

