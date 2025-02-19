Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,328 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.