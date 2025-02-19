Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 202 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,295.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.