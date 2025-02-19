Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.