J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.