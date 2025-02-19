J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 239.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,299,000.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.