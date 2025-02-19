Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $340.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.26 and a 200 day moving average of $347.75.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

