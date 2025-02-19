J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

