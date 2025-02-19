JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,021,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.