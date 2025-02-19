Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 998.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of CALX opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

