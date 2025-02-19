iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

