World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

