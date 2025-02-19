Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Steven (Steve) Crane Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Steven (Steve) Crane bought 100,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$208,200.00 ($132,611.46).

Region Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Region Group’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

