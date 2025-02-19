Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$430,050.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$430,050.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 40,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 2,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 4,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 19,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,664.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 15,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,920.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGC opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

