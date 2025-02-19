Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CB opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.