Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $7,785,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

BKR opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

