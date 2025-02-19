U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

