Greif (GEF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEF opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $73.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, Director B Andrew Rose purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,700. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 550 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,809.88. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $431,731 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.