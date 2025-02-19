Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 8.8 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

