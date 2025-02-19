Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %
PH opened at $694.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $664.75 and a 200-day moving average of $641.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.