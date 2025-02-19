Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $32.30

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fiverr International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fiverr International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.11.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

