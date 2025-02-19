Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $32.30

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FVRR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.11.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.