Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.21 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21, Zacks reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 2.1 %

SMLR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,497. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $470.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.