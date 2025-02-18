BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%.

BAB Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BABB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.15%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Articles

