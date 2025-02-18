Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 25143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.