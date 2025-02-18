Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $18.75. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 309,374 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.